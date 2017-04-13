Australia defend men's team pursuit title at the world track championships in the Hong Kong Velod...
Australia have successfully defended their men's team pursuit title at the world track championships, storming to victory over New Zealand in a seesaw battle at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Australia, who were favourites after coming within a whisker of breaking the world record in qualifying on Wednesday, fell behind midway through the race but recovered impressively to surge to victory with a 2.476 second gap over their rivals.
