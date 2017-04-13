Australia have successfully defended their men's team pursuit title at the world track championships, storming to victory over New Zealand in a seesaw battle at the Hong Kong Velodrome. Australia, who were favourites after coming within a whisker of breaking the world record in qualifying on Wednesday, fell behind midway through the race but recovered impressively to surge to victory with a 2.476 second gap over their rivals.

