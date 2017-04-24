Aussie Olympic chief says campaign ag...

Aussie Olympic chief says campaign against him is malicious

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

An increasingly bitter Olympic election in Australia has intensified with IOC Vice President John Coates describing the campaign against him as malicious and designed to damage him personally. Coates is facing his first challenge as president of the Australian Olympic Committee in 27 years, with 1996 Olympic field hockey gold medalist Danni Roche running against him in a May 6 ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC