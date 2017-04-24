Aussie Olympic chief says campaign against him is malicious
An increasingly bitter Olympic election in Australia has intensified with IOC Vice President John Coates describing the campaign against him as malicious and designed to damage him personally. Coates is facing his first challenge as president of the Australian Olympic Committee in 27 years, with 1996 Olympic field hockey gold medalist Danni Roche running against him in a May 6 ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC