Athletics: Seven more Russians cleared to compete as neutrals

Seven more Russian athletes, including world champions Sergey Shubenkov and Mariya Kuchina, have been cleared to compete in international competition as neutrals after meeting the IAAF Doping Review Board's exceptional eligibility criteria. The sport's governing body announced on Tuesday that the seven would join five others previously cleared after satisfying the board that they have been training in an environment that passes the necessary anti-doping requirements.

