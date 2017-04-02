Athletics: Sally Pearson posts world championships qualifying time at ...
Olympic champion Sally Pearson has announced herself back on the big stage, bulldozing her Australian championships heat in a world championships qualifying time. Pearson clocked 12.74 seconds to leave her 100m hurdles rivals for dead in Sydney on Sunday as the only competitor in the 19-strong field to break the 13-second barrier.
