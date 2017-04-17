Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko blockbuster fight to air live on Showtime

When former champion Wladimir Klitschko challenges up-and-coming heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua on April 29, the only question for American fans had been which network would air the fight live. It was announced Monday that Showtime will broadcast the Joshua-Klitschko heavyweight blockbuster bout live that Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET as the centerpiece to its loaded spring schedule.

