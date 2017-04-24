After tragedy, Artemis could rebound at America's Cup
In this March 8, 2017, photo provided by Artemis Racing, team manager and tactician Iain Percy is shown during training for the America's Cup sailing event in Bermuda. Percy and his mates are emerging from the shadow of the tragic death of Andrew "Bart" Simpson four years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC