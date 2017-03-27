After Andes tragedy, Chapecoense set ...

After Andes tragedy, Chapecoense set for emotional cup final

13 hrs ago

" It will be anything but a typical soccer cup final when Chapecoense faces Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday. Instead, the focus will be on remembering those who died four months ago when the plane carrying Brazilian team Chapecoense crashed in the Andes on the way to the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

Chicago, IL

