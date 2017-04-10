Abel Hernandez's future is still uncertain at Hull
Hull striker Abel Hernandez's future remains uncertain after he confirmed the club have not yet approached him for talks over an extended contract. Hernandez, a reported 16.8million target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in January and linked with several Premier League clubs, said he was focused solely on Hull's bid to escape relegation.
