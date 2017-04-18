5 Russians banned for doping at Olympics, track worlds

Five Russian athletes have been given two-year doping bans for offenses at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 track and field world championships, the All-Russian Athletics Federation said Wednesday. The five include Antonina Krivoshapka, who won silver with the Russian 4x400 relay team at the Olympics, and Yevgenia Kolodko, who was the 2012 Olympic shot put silver medalist.

