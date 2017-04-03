1 year to go: Gold Coast counts down to Commonwealth Games

In this March 13, 2017 file photo, retired Australian cyclist Anna Mears, right, carries for the Commonwealth Games relay baton after receiving it from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center in dark pink dress, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London as the XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, retired Australian cyclist Anna Mears, right, receives the Commonwealth Games relay baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London as the XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.