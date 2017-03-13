Wenger won't tell protesting fans decision on Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger follows the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 18, 2017. less Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger follows the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.