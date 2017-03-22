Wendy Houvenaghel: British Cycling's pursuit of medals created - culture of fear'

Former world champion Wendy Houvenaghel has said the pursuit of "medals at any cost" was behind the creation of a "culture of fear" within British Cycling's World Class programme. Houvenaghel accused the organisation of ageism, adding that coaches had "zero regard" for her welfare and that she felt "oppressed" by former performance director Sir Dave Brailsford and former technical director Shane Sutton.

