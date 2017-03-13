WADA is just 'fox guarding hen house'
Speaking to Reuters during a WADA meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tygart said as long as sports bodies were represented on WADA, the anti-doping organisation could not deliver on its promise to crack down on cheats. The World Anti-Doping Agency is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, US Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
