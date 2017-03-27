Veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod back after third knee surgery
Canada goalkeeper Erin McLeod waves to fans after defeating Switzerland 1-0 in a FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver on June 21, 2015. Veteran Canadian goalkeeper McLeod is back training with her Swedish club team after the latest in a line of knee surgeries.
