Venus Williams: Tennis star dreams of playing into her 40s
Despite being one of the oldest competitors on the women's Tour and having won almost everything there is to win in her sport, the American great still has plenty of dreams to fulfill. Enjoying a career resurgence, the 36-year-old Williams has set her sights on competing at Tokyo 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Sun
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Sat
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC