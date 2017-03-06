Venus Williams: Tennis star dreams of...

Venus Williams: Tennis star dreams of playing into her 40s

Despite being one of the oldest competitors on the women's Tour and having won almost everything there is to win in her sport, the American great still has plenty of dreams to fulfill. Enjoying a career resurgence, the 36-year-old Williams has set her sights on competing at Tokyo 2020.

