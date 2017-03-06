Venus Williams showcases fashion line, tennis at Garden
Venus Williams chatted with fans and autographed balls at a low-key fashion show on Sunday, highlighting her spring tennis clothing line. The EleVen by Venus collection will be worn by ball girls and ushers at the BNP Paribas Showdown on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
