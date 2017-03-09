USOC delivers conclusion to USA Gymna...

USOC delivers conclusion to USA Gymnastics president

U.S. Olympic Committee leaders have contacted leaders at USA Gymnastics about president Steve Penny's future at the federation and say they'll wait for the gymnastics board to respond before divulging what was said. Penny was discussed at Thursday's USOC board meeting.

