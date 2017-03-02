US women's soccer team beats Germany ...

US women's soccer team beats Germany 1-0 to open 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Lynn Williams scored her second career goal and the U.S. women's soccer team kicked off its 2017 slate with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night in a matchup of the world's top two teams. Alyssa Naeher made an early diving save and earned the shutout for the top-ranked Americans in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team round-robin tournament that also includes England and France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan '17 SectionPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC