US women's soccer team beats Germany 1-0 to open 2017

Lynn Williams scored her second career goal and the U.S. women's soccer team kicked off its 2017 slate with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night in a matchup of the world's top two teams. Alyssa Naeher made an early diving save and earned the shutout for the top-ranked Americans in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team round-robin tournament that also includes England and France.

