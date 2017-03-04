US Soccer adopts rule banning anthem protest
The U.S. Soccer Federation has adopted a policy that says national team players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems US Soccer adopts rule banning anthem protest The U.S. Soccer Federation has adopted a policy that says national team players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m7cpD8 HARRISON, N.J. - The U.S. Soccer Federation has adopted a policy that says national team players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems. The policy was approved last month but came to light Saturday before the U.S. women's national team lost to England in a SheBelieves Cup match.
