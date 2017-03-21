US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement
Meb Keflezighi says he'll hang up his racing shoes for good after running next month's Boston Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon in November. By then, he'll have racked up 26 marathons and he'll be 42. Considering the metric equivalent of the classic 26.2-mile distance is 42.2 kilometres, it feels to Keflezighi like the universe is saying it's time to call it a career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC