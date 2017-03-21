US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement

Meb Keflezighi says he'll hang up his racing shoes for good after running next month's Boston Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon in November. By then, he'll have racked up 26 marathons and he'll be 42. Considering the metric equivalent of the classic 26.2-mile distance is 42.2 kilometres, it feels to Keflezighi like the universe is saying it's time to call it a career.

