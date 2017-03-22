Under suspicion, Fredericks urged to step aside from IAAF
Under investigation by an Olympic ethics panel over a $300,000 payment he received, IAAF Council member Frank Fredericks has been urged by a colleague to step aside from the governing body's work. European Athletics president Svein-Arne Hansen's call to Fredericks on Wednesday came three weeks before track and field's ruling council meets in London under IAAF President Sebastian Coe.
