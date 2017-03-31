West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis was the bookmakers' favorite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season Under Pulis, West Brom set for best Premier League season West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis was the bookmakers' favorite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nD73A8 FILE - This is a Saturday, May 9, 2015 file photo of West Bromwich Albion's manager Tony Pulis as he waits the start of their English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion at St James' Park, Newcastle, England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.