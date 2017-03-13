UN chief warns women globally are suf...

UN chief warns women globally are suffering 'new assaults'

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that women are suffering "new assaults on their safety and dignity" around the world, pointing to extremists subjugating women and governments curtailing women's freedoms and rolling back laws against domestic violence. He told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women that educating and empowering women will unleash their potential and prevent "challenges that arise from violent extremism, human rights violations, xenophobia and other threats."

