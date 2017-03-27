UK Sport - concerns' over Jess Varnish affair add to British Cycling's troubles

Elite funding agency UK Sport has told British Cycling's board it has "serious concerns" about its handling of allegations against ex-technical director Shane Sutton and has still not received key information about the case. Last April, former Great Britain rider Jess Varnish claimed Sutton used sexist language towards her, and in October an internal British Cycling investigation led by board member Alex Russell upheld that complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.