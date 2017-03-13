UFC fighter's brutal 'one shot, one kill' punch

JIMI Manuwa sent a huge statement to the light heavyweight division with a jaw-dropping knockout to finish Corey Anderson the first round in their main event fight from London. Manuwa stepped into the Octagon off another eye-opening knockout against former title contender Ovince Saint Preux in his last fight, but the London native had something to prove after he says several opponents turned down the chance to face him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.