UFC fighter's brutal 'one shot, one kill' punch
JIMI Manuwa sent a huge statement to the light heavyweight division with a jaw-dropping knockout to finish Corey Anderson the first round in their main event fight from London. Manuwa stepped into the Octagon off another eye-opening knockout against former title contender Ovince Saint Preux in his last fight, but the London native had something to prove after he says several opponents turned down the chance to face him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC