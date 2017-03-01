U.S. gymnasts Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer win at American Cup - Sat, 04 Mar 2017 PST
Ragan Smith had a good seat for one of the most dominant Olympic gymnastics performances of all time last summer when the U.S. team led by Simone Biles overwhelmed the field on its way to the team gold medal. Smith served as an alternate for the group that became known as "Final Five."
