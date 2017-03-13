Tzu Ying, Intanon bring magic back

Tzu Ying, Intanon bring magic back

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

A lot of badminton players can get you rooting for them to win - get you to snarl, scowl, scream and vicariously live out their aggression. The smash - finished with a pumped fist - can get you glowering at their opponent on TV screens or at Gachibowli or Siri Fort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC