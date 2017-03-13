Two men arrested in bribery probe tied to Rio Olympics subway

Brazilian federal police on Tuesday arrested two people accused of taking bribes in return for infrastructure contracts in Rio de Janeiro, including the construction of a new subway line for the 2016 Olympic Games. The police operation targeted Luiz Carlos Velloso, a former undersecretary of transportation for the state government, and Heitor Lopes de Souza, a director for subway operator Riotrilhos, police sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.