Two men arrested in bribery probe tied to Rio Olympics subway
Brazilian federal police on Tuesday arrested two people accused of taking bribes in return for infrastructure contracts in Rio de Janeiro, including the construction of a new subway line for the 2016 Olympic Games. The police operation targeted Luiz Carlos Velloso, a former undersecretary of transportation for the state government, and Heitor Lopes de Souza, a director for subway operator Riotrilhos, police sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC