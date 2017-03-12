Triple delight as trio claim vacant WBC titles

It was triple delight for Ghana at the Bukom Boxing Arena as Richard Commey , Frederick Lawson and Duke Micah made the nation proud claiming various WBC titles at stake at the Freedom Fight Night. The bouts put together by Streetwise Promotions in conjunction with Errol Hawk Sports Management was part of Ghana's 60th anniversary celebrations drew President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , ex-President Jerry John Rawlings , Youth and Sports minister Isaac Asiamah as well ex-world champions Azumah Nelson , Ike Quartey and Alfred Kotey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.