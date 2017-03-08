Tom Daley claims Diving World Series silver in China
Tom Daley recovered from a shaky start to take silver in the 10 metres platform in the second leg of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series in Guangzhou, China. Daley, a bronze medallist in the opening leg in Beijing, had to pull himself up the leaderboard after his first dive was scored poorly and his final total of 531.45 points was enough to finish runner-up.
