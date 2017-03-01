Thomas Bishop takes second place in World Triathlon Series opener
Great Britain's Thomas Bishop followed Jodie Stimpson's lead by claiming second place in the opening World Triathlon Series race of the season in Abu Dhabi. The 25-year-old from Leeds took the silver medal behind five-time world champion Javier Gomez Noya of Spain.
