Thomas Bishop takes second place in World Triathlon Series opener

3 hrs ago

Great Britain's Thomas Bishop followed Jodie Stimpson's lead by claiming second place in the opening World Triathlon Series race of the season in Abu Dhabi. The 25-year-old from Leeds took the silver medal behind five-time world champion Javier Gomez Noya of Spain.

