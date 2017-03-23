Third time lucky
Last shot: Former Olympian Luke Boyd, 29, said after injuries have stifled his professional career, he's looking for one last shot to get to the top. Picture: Geoff Jones Boyd, who represented Australia at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, had his first professional fight in 2014 but has only had one fight since.
