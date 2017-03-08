The Queen sends Commonwealth Games baton on its way to Australia
The Queen has set the Commonwealth Games baton on its journey around the globe following a razzmatazz-filled ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is joined by The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl of Wessex to launch the Baton Relay #gc2018 #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/buYj6F3fLo With the colourful flags of the Commonwealth's 52 member states as a backdrop, the Queen, joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, watched as the baton was carried its first few hundred metres by a succession of Olympic stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC