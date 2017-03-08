The Queen sends Commonwealth Games ba...

The Queen sends Commonwealth Games baton on its way to Australia

Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

The Queen has set the Commonwealth Games baton on its journey around the globe following a razzmatazz-filled ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is joined by The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl of Wessex to launch the Baton Relay #gc2018 #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/buYj6F3fLo With the colourful flags of the Commonwealth's 52 member states as a backdrop, the Queen, joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, watched as the baton was carried its first few hundred metres by a succession of Olympic stars.

