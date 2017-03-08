The Latest: Hundreds mark Internation...

The Latest: Hundreds mark International Women's Day in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

About 200 people gathered Wednesday in Madrid's central Puerta del Sol to mark International Women's Day and support a group of women who, a day earlier, ended a hunger strike to demand politicians' action against domestic violence. Rights organizations had called for women to dress in black outfits and stop working, studying, consuming or taking care of others in order to show what would happen if women disappeared, a worldwide initiative launched under the slogan "Not One Woman Less."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Tue TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Tue GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Feb 26 LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC