The Latest: Hundreds mark International Women's Day in Spain
About 200 people gathered Wednesday in Madrid's central Puerta del Sol to mark International Women's Day and support a group of women who, a day earlier, ended a hunger strike to demand politicians' action against domestic violence. Rights organizations had called for women to dress in black outfits and stop working, studying, consuming or taking care of others in order to show what would happen if women disappeared, a worldwide initiative launched under the slogan "Not One Woman Less."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Tue
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Tue
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC