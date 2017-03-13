Teen becomes champion swimmer despite losing leg to cancer
The freshman from Elkhorn, Nebraska lost her leg to cancer at the age of four. Despite her disability, Havermann found the ability to compete with one leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Thu
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC