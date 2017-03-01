Sweden's women wear motivational tweets on soccer jerseys
Anyone watching Sweden's national women's team play this week should take a close look at the back of the players' shirts. With the aim of motivating women to think about greater things, the team has ditched its traditional logos in favor of messages of empowerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|11 hr
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC