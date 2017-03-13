Stuart Farquhar to make one-off javelin comeback at NZ athletics championships
The 34-year-old javelin thrower will make a one-off comeback for the national athletics championships held in Hamilton this weekend, with New Zealand's fastest man Joseph Millar the headline act of day one in the men's 100m sprints starting on Friday. Six members of New Zealand's Rio Olympics team - including Farquhar, Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill, Nikki Hamblin, Angie Petty and Eliza McCartney - are among those competing for national honours, as the lure of qualifying for this year's World Championships in London remains the top prize for athletes across three days of competition at Porritt Stadium.
