Stephen Daldry to work on film about hero Olympic Syrian swimmer
The 56-year-old award-winning filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Billy Elliot' and 'The Crown' - has teamed up with Eric Fellner, co-chair of Working Title Films, to find a screenwriter to work on the project based on teenage swimmer Yusra Mardini. But their journey wasn't as easy as stepping on a plane - they attempted to sail from Turkey to Greece when their boat capsized and were the only swimmers on board who could save their fellow passengers.
