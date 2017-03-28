Star gymnasts testify at Congress about sex-abuse scandal
Retired star gymnasts testified before Congress on Tuesday that they were sexually abused by a former USA Gymnastics doctor and recommended a bill that requires tougher sex-abuse reporting for Olympic sports. Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, and three-time national champion rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard recounted their experiences before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC