Staley introduced as coach of US national women's hoops team

30, 2000, file photo, United States' Dawn Staley and Nikki McCray, right, celebrate the USA's victory over Australia in the women's gold medal basketball game at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in... . FILE - In this March 5, 2017, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference tourna... COLUMBIA, S.C. - Three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley has been put in charge of keeping the U.S. women's national basketball team rolling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.