Spain benefits from video technology in 2-0 win over France

10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The benefit of using video referees during soccer games was highlighted when Spain rightly profited from two decisions made away from the field of play to beat France 2-0 in an international friendly in Paris on Tuesday . Fifa, the game's governing body, has been using video assistant referees on a trial basis since last year and this was the first time that the extra official was used in a soccer match in France.

