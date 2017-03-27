Spain benefits from video technology in 2-0 win over France

The benefit of using video referees during soccer games was highlighted when Spain rightly profited from two decisions made away from the field of play to beat France 2-0 in an international friendly in Paris on Tuesday . Fifa, the game's governing body, has been using video assistant referees on a trial basis since last year and this was the first time that the extra official was used in a soccer match in France.

