Sky is the limit for skatinga s Nathan Chen

Sky is the limit for skating's Nathan Chen

15 hrs ago

Vincent Zhou, the new Junior World champion, was recently looking back on the period when men's figure skating first took flight. “There was a time when if you did one quad ,” Zhou said, “you were very good.” Nathan Chen, the 17-year-old Salt Lake City born, Irvine-based skater, is among the gold medal favorites at his first World Figure Skating Championships this week in Helsinki.

