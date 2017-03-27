Sky is the limit for skatinga s Nathan Chen

Vincent Zhou, the new Junior World champion, was recently looking back on the period when men's figure skating first took flight. “There was a time when if you did one quad ,” Zhou said, “you were very good.” Nathan Chen, the 17-year-old Salt Lake City born, Irvine-based skater, is among the gold medal favorites at his first World Figure Skating Championships this week in Helsinki.

