Ski jumper Eddie the Eagle returns to jump at Calgary's Olympic Park
Michael Edwards, the British ski jumper who won over hearts at the Calgary Olympic Games in 1988, returned to the Canadian city on Sunday to jump at the site of his last-place finishes nearly three decades earlier. Wearing blue and white jumping attire from the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the now 53-year-old Edwards landed six jumps at Winsport's Canada Olympic Park, including two from the 70-metre ramp.
