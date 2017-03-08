Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night
Claressa Shields poses with her North American Boxing Federation middleweight championship belt after she defeated Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round of the boxing bout, early Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Detroit. Szilvia Szabados, right, fights Claressa Shields during the third round of a North American Boxing Federation middleweight championship boxing bout, early Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC