Sharapova targeting 2020 Tokyo Olympics, agent says

Maria Sharapova's 15-month suspension for failing a drug test is likely to extend her career all the way to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, according to the Russian's longtime agent Max Eisenbud. The five-time major winner rocked the tennis world a year ago when she announced she had tested positive for meldonium, an over-the-counter heart medication commonly used in the countries formerly comprising the Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.