Russian doping investigator McLaren hits back at critics

7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Recent comments by sports bodies, including the IOC, refer to inadequate translations of Russian documents and the likelihood some disciplinary cases will fail among athletes implicated in the investigation "If you can't attack the base then let's go and attack the periphery," McLaren told The Associated Press in an interview on Monday. The Canadian lawyer spoke on the sidelines of a World Anti-Doping Agency conference one hour after he sat in the audience and heard Russia's sports minister suggest the evidence against individual athletes "is not sufficient."

