Russian doctor Portugalov banned for life in doping case
The Court of Arbitration for Sports said "clear evidence" of multiple offences justified the ban for Sergei Portugalov, who was medical director for the now-suspended Russian track and field federation. Portugalov was accused by a World Anti-Doping Agency commission in 2015 of prescribing banned substances to athletes, even injecting some competitors himself, in return for a cut of their prize money.
