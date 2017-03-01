Russian athletes could be back on track by end of year, Lord Coe says
Russian athletes could compete internationally by the end of the year after progress in tackling drug cheating, Lord Coe has said. Athletics chiefs have said they are "encouraged" by President Vladimir Putin's admission anti-doping systems had failed and needed to be overhauled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a...
|Feb 26
|LeakedPhartxs
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan '17
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC