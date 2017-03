Russia salvages friendly 3-3 draw with Belgium Alexander Bukharov salvaged a 3-3 draw for Russia against Belgium to cap a comeback from 3-1 down Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ovbmwC Young Russian fans cheer during the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Belgium at Fisht stadium in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. SOCHI, Russia - Alexander Bukharov salvaged a 3-3 draw for Russia against Belgium in stoppage time on Tuesday to cap a comeback from being 3-1 down.

