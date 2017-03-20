Revealed: Details for Glasgow's new O...

Revealed: Details for Glasgow's new Olympic standard BMX track

2 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Glasgow Life plans to build an international grade track in Knightswood in advance of the new European Championships which will be held in the city in 2018. As well as resulting in the first high quality track in Glasgow, it is also hoped it will create a lasting legacy by encouraging and nurturing athletic talent in the local area and beyond.

